LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will temporarily suspend donation drop-off services at all its statewide stores, effective March 25.
“Donations are critical to our mission and the people we serve,” said Barnard Baker, director of communications and public relations. “We are asking our supporters to hold on to their gently used items until we reopen our donation centers. In addition, we’re asking our donors to refrain from simply leaving their goods and clothing to avoid a buildup of donated items outside of our stores.”
On March 22, the nonprofit organization announced a two-week shutdown of its retail stores and education and employment centers to shoppers and workforce services participants. The tentative re-opening date of all Goodwill operations is scheduled for Monday, April 6.
During this time of uncertainty, plans are subject to change as the situation regarding this pandemic remains fluid. Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will continue to evaluate operational scenarios and announce updated decisions as they occur.
