LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will close its retail stores and education and employment centers to shoppers and workforce services participants, effective Sunday, March 22, for a two-week period.
During this two-week period, Goodwill will regularly assess the status of the pandemic and determine what – or if any – additional steps need to be taken to further protect employees, career services participants and shoppers before potentially reopening on Monday, April 6.
Retail employees at Goodwill will be paid their normal salaries during the two-week shutdown.
“This situation was unimaginable a month ago, but now public health issues are top priorities for everyone – including our team at Goodwill,” said Amy Luttrell, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. “For the time being, it has become necessary for everyone at Goodwill to live and work differently.”
During the shutdown, Goodwill will continue to accept donations at all its 66 stores throughout the state from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Goodwill associates will exercise recommended social-distancing protocols by unloading items from donors without requiring them to exit their vehicles. Donors will also be welcomed to bring items to Goodwill donation doors but will be asked to take special precautions to maintain safe distances between Goodwill employees and one another.
The unprecedented circumstances will most significantly impact the population of jobseekers that Goodwill serves through its workforce development programs. As a result, Goodwill’s career coaches across the state will maintain important working relationships with their workforce services participants by using remote operating techniques like teleconferencing, videoconferencing, email communication and text messaging to exercise safe social-distancing practices during the two-week shutdown.
“Although our education and employment facilities will be closed to the public, we’re doing everything we can to maintain services to our participants,” said Luttrell. “Doing our part to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and preserve Goodwill’s ability to continue to offer free services to people who need a hand up are now our top priorities.”
