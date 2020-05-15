Gordmans going out of business

Gordmans stores everywhere will close, including the location at the London shopping center. Stage Stores, the owner of Gordmans and other retail chains such as Bealls, Goody's, Palais Royal and Peebles, announced Sunday that it had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
London's Gordmans had just opened in March. The COVID-19 situation, Stage Stores CEO Michael Glazer said in a statement, rendered the company unable to finance its brands.
To liquidate inventory, approximately 557 Stage Stores establishments will reopen on May 15, with another 67 stores are expected to open on May 28. The rest of the stores will open by June 4.
London's Gordmans is planned to open the final time Sunday, May 17, from noon to 6 p.m.
