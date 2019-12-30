Gordmans in London to host job fair ahead of March opening

LONDON — A job fair will be held Jan. 9 ahead of a planned March opening for the London Gordmans store.
The current Goody's location at 106 London Shopping Center will be converted to Gordmans.
The apparel and home décor retailer is now hiring at 25 new store locations in Kentucky. The 25 Kentucky Gordmans stores will open March 3, including London's location.
Gordmans, which has been around for more than 100 years, is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Goody’s, Peebles, Stage and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering brands at prices lower than department stores.
Gordmans offers a variety of positions, varying by store location, including store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more.
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9. Walk-ins are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.