Gordmans new location in London opens March 3

Gordmans, an apparel and home décor retailer, invites London residents to its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebration on March 3 at 9 a.m. The festivities kick off with a ribbon cutting at its new location at 106 London Shopping Center, and will follow with a $1,000 donation presented to Laurel County Schools.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with popular brands at prices lower than department stores, according to a press release from Gordmans. To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores.
On March 3 25 new Gordmans locations throughout Kentucky will open.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” said Glazer. “We are proud to be part of so many Kentucky communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.
• Free Gifts: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
• Unrivaled Rewards: Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy incredible payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. It’s like getting rewarded for saving money! Goody’s, Peebles and Stage department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards—they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards.
• Gordmans Credit Card Savings: Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Goody’s, Peebles or Stage credit cards at Gordmans.
