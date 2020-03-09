Photos by Dillan Combs
Rainy weather did nothing to stop a crowd of new shoppers during Gordmans' ribbon-cutting Tuesday Morning. The store is open at 106 London Shopping Center -- where Goody's used to be. To celebrate their opening, Gordmans donated $1000 to the Laurel County Board of Education, accepted by superintendent Doug Bennet. The first 100 shoppers received scratch-off cards with chances to win discounts and gift cards. Gordmans is an off-price department store featuring a large selection of the latest brands, fashions and styles at up to 60% off. The store accepts gift cards for Stage, Bealls, Palais Royal, Peebles and Goody's.
