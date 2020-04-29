Gov. Beshear discusses 10 rules for being healthy at work

FRANKFORT -- During his daily press conference Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear discussed the state's 10 rules for being healthy at work which included the use of masks.
Kentucky's 10 rules to re-opening healthy at work includes steps businesses need to consider before reopening. Those steps include things like continuing telework where possible, and onsite temperature and health checks. The plan also calls for universal masks and any other necessary PPE be on-hand for employees and customers.
"This is for the business itself," explained Beshear. "When you're going to bring people in your business back together, and this is done in virtually every state right now, your employees are going to need to wear a mask of one sort or another," he continued.
The Governor explained that wearing a mask inside was important to helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"It's a way where when even when this virus is still out there and very contagious, we make sure we don't spend it to other people. It's different, it's a sacrifice," the Governor said. "But do we want to wait another month or two months, or do we want to go ahead and take steps forward," he asked rhetorically. "Again this is one of those sacrifices that we make to safely restart our economy at a time where we're still dealing with a worldwide health pandemic."
Beshear said the state had received recommendations from state public health officials and federal public health officials that citizens should wear masks while out in public.
Beshear said that individuals not wearing masks out in public wouldn't be penalized or arrested, but said that the state is strongly recommending citizens wear them.
"Isn't this something that we should be willing to do, to help out our fellow human being? It's something that I'm going to do to help out our fellow human beings," said Beshear.
Kentucky's 10 rules for reopening also include phased returns to work for a business's most vulnerable population. Gov. Beshear said that he has already seen phased returns implemented in the proposals submitted by businesses and industries to the state.
"It tells me we can do this, and we are going to do it well," he said on the proposals. "And that you want to do it safely. That's really important. Just because an office, or a business, or a factory opens doesn't mean that everybody's back on the next day, and it doesn't even mean everybody is back that's not teleworking on the next day, it's that phased reopening."
The rules also call for the closing of a business's common areas like waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc. The rules also call for enforcing social distancing, limiting face-to-face meetings, having sanitizer/hand washing stations, special accommodations for those who need it, and a testing plan.
Beshear said that the state included a testing plan in its rules not to have the burden of testing fall on the business, but rather to connect the business community to the state's available testing capacity.
"If that person is coming in and has a fever, we don't just want them to be sent home," Beshear explained. "We want them to be able to go get tested, so we know if we need to contact trace, and we know if other people need to be quarantined," he continued. "It's one of those policies where you say, 'where do I send that person? How do I get the results back, and what steps do we take afterwords?'"
Gov. Beshear announced two additional testing sites in Kentucky, bringing the state's total number of sites to 13. The two new sites will be located in La Grange County at the Oldham County Health Department. The other location will be in Morehead at St. Claire HealthCare. More information on the state's testing sites can be found by visiting kycovid19.ky.com.
Gov. Beshear reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday. This brings the state's total number of cases to 4,375.
"These could be from the week before with some of our labs reporting 10-days late. "They could be even before that," explained Beshear on the higher number of cases. "It does not change the fact that we believe that we've plateaued."
According to the Governor, so far 1,617 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.
Kentucky has now conducted 52,411 tests across the state, an increase of nearly 4,000 compared to yesterday.
1,331 Kentuckians have ever been hospitalized due to the coronavirus, 320 are still hospitalized. 625 Kentuckians have ever been admitted into intensive care over the coronavirus, 170 are still admitted.
Gov. Beshear also announced 12 new Kentuckians had passed away as a result of COVID-19. This brings the state's total number of deaths to 224, with one probable death.
Those who passed away Tuesday were a 69-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 72-year-old female in Russell County, a 71-year-old female in Graves County, a 77-year-old male in Kenton County, a 77-year-old female in Campbell County, an 85-year-old female in Campbell County, an 89-year-old female in Kenton County, an 84-year-old female in Graves, an 89-year-old female in Kenton County, a 92-year-old female in Kenton County, a 75-year-old male in Adair County, and a 55-year-old female in Jefferson County.
"That's a lot of Kentuckians to lose in a day even to something this deadly" said Beshear asking that Kentuckians continue to light their homes and businesses up green to show compassion.
"I know you've been doing it a lot, but every day these families need us, they need us," he said. "They don't care if we're tired, and they shouldn't. What they need is our very best, our very best to honor them by showing the color of compassion, our very best by being there for them while still being distant, and our very best at bringing it everyday to make sure there are fewer families that have to go through what they did."
