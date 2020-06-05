FRANKFORT - Gov. Andy Beshear said an agreement was reached with NASCAR, which will run four days of races July 9-12 without fans, during his press conference on Thursday.
Beshear also announced that the Historical Horse Racing facilities will reopen June 8. The facilities offered a proposal outlining what steps it would take to reopen which was reviewed subsequently accepted.
Beshear reported 295 new cases and eight new deaths in the commonwealth. 3,303 individuals have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Steven Stack said Kentucky was testing well over two percent of the population each month for COVID-19. Two percent is the recommended percent by the federal government. Beshear said he feared testing fatigue and encouraged individuals to get tested.
“We have not, to my knowledge, received any information suggesting someone at a protest is positive for COVID. You wouldn’t typically see it till later at this point,” said Beshear. “But, if you are willing, and you know you are out with that many people, get tested we have testing sites in our major cities.”
Beshear responded to questions about Trump’s call "on governor’s to dominate the streets and said he would deploy the military to locations around the country where local officials are unable to control the unrest."
“There are some individual bad actors not connected to these protests that are committing crimes. There are bad actors out there that commit crimes when there are no protests,” said Beshear. “I do not believe we have the type of unrest at least the president seems to be referring to.”
“Peaceful doesn’t equate to violence,” said Beshear. “We do not need U.S. military in Kentucky.”
Louisville Metro Council President David James proposed two pieces of legislative action to "severely limit the use of no-knock warrants and give police-civilian review boards subpoena power."
“I think coming from David James we ought to strongly consider both of those pieces of legislation,” said Beshear.
James is a former police officer.
Beshear was asked if he believed the statue of Jefferson Davis should be removed from the rotunda in the Capitol building. He replied, “I believe the statue of Jefferson Davis should not be in the rotunda. It should be removed.”
