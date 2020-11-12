Gov. Beshear sounds alarm on COVID-19 surge, reports 2,700 new cases  

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear warned every Kentuckian that they must take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect themselves, their families and their community. Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April; on Wednesday, the Governor reported 2,700 new cases, the state’s highest ever daily total. In addition, the positivity rate has increased to 8.12%, the highest it has been since May 5.
“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Gov. Beshear.
Locally the cases continue to rise as well. Due to the Veterans Day holiday no new cases were reported by the local health departments on Wednesday.
Laurel County reported 35 new cases on Tuesday and added 12 cases to Saturday's numbers as it hadn't been previously reported. Sixty-one cases had previously reported for Saturday through Monday. Laurel County has a total of 1,849 cases reported throughout the pandemic with 607 active cases as of Tuesday.
Knox County reported 20 new cases on Tuesday and 11 on Monday. This brings the total cases to 1,005 in Knox County with 190 active.
Whitley County reported 19 new cases on Tuesday, 5 on Monday, 6 on Sunday and 6 on Saturday. This brings the county total to 1,049 with 142 active.
The Tri-County remains in the red, meaning it averages over 25 cases per 100k population over the last week. Laurel County is at 48.6, Whitley is at 45.3 and Knox is at 33.5.
Case Information for Kentucky
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases Wednesday: 2,700
New deaths Wednesday: 14
Positivity rate: 8.12%
Total deaths: 1,604
Currently hospitalized: 1,274
Currently in ICU: 297
Currently on ventilator: 151
Top counties with the most positive cases Wednesday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton, Hardin, Nelson, Campbell and Daviess.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.
On Tuesday Gov. Beshear encouraged Kentucky families to be safe this Thanksgiving, especially in light of the newest federal report for the commonwealth that emphasizes the risks of gathering with people from other households. He also encouraged Kentuckians to keep getting tested for COVID-19 and announced that the state ranks sixth in the country for daily COVID-19 tests per million residents, according to Kaiser Health News.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times during the year. It is a special time for my family which is normally spent with a lot of extended family,” said Gov. Beshear. “But this year those larger gatherings can be very dangerous. We are seeing COVID-19 spread and the resulting loss happening more at family and social gatherings than anywhere else right now. This, right now, is the most dangerous time we’ve had with this virus.”
Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving earlier in the fall (the second Monday of October) and both provincial and federal officials have pointed to the holiday as one cause for a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across their country.
“As you make your plans for the holidays, I urge you, please – 2020 has been a mess for all of us – but we’ve got to hang in there just a little bit longer,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). “We are very optimistic in the first signs for the first vaccine to report information from its major trial. It suggests that our scientists have been able to figure out ways to get us back to life more like we used to know it, but we have to stay the course this Thanksgiving.”
Community leaders, schools, businesses and families in red zone counties should continue to follow reduction recommendations (school-specific recommendations here). Kentuckians should also follow KDPH’s Thanksgiving guidance, which includes:
- Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.
- Always wear a face covering or mask when you are not eating or drinking.
- Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.
- Avoid large gatherings, especially those held indoors.
- Do not host or attend crowded parades.
- Avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on or after Thanksgiving.
Kentuckians can choose creative, safer ways to celebrate, including:
- Shopping online and/or at less crowded small businesses.
- Enjoying hiking, hunting or other outdoor activities during the holiday weekend.
- Supporting fellow Kentuckians by buying Kentucky Proud ingredients or ordering take-out from local restaurants for a Thanksgiving meal with their household.
- Hosting a virtual dinner where they can share recipes with extended family and friends and spend time together remotely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.