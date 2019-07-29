Gov. Matt Bevin announced the plan to complete the last stages of KY 30 at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Maintenance Garage in London on Friday, saying he is hoping to complete the project in three years.
Bevin said the highway, a project that has been in development for 20 years, will cost around $60 million and take an estimated three years to finish straightening out the 13.5 mile stretch between from US 421 in Jackson County to Travellers Rest in Owsley County. He believes the project will not only help people from other cities get to work in London, but also help more jobs spread to smaller cites.
“You watch in a generation from now — this city, London, will be everything Chattanooga is,” Bevin said. He also said that within the last two days the state government has announced over 1,600 new jobs across Kentucky.
The reason Bevin believes London could be like Chattanooga, a city with a population of almost 180,000, is its location right off I-75. He said now with KY 30, main roads will be traveling perpendicularly through the state, making it literally right at the crossroads of southeastern Kentucky.
Bevin said another reason why KY 30 is so important to complete is because of safety reasons. He acknowledged the winding curves are not ideal for any driver and he gave an anecdote about how his children were not eager at all to travel on Kentucky backroads for his re-election campaign.
“People want roads that are safe,” Bevin said. “They want roads that are expedient. These are the kind of things that will bring opportunity in that will allow people to stay at home. We are training people and investing dollars in programs that will allow people to have jobs back in the counties they come from.”
“When you’re driving down the highway, the highway doesn’t give a rip whether you a Republican or a Democrat,” Bevin said. The project’s final stages came through bi-partisan legislation.
He then said, in a joking but truthful manner, that people are always trying to build more roads, so this is one of the few times that people will get to celebrate there being “less road.” The new project will make the road around four miles shorter.
Bevin said yet another important reason for the finishing of the highway was it gave people easier access to get to hospitals, calling it a “lifeline, for medical reasons.”
“I’m grateful for the fact that eastern Kentucky and all of Kentucky are rising,” Bevin said. “I’m grateful for the fact there is a resilience, that there is an ability to get things done, a work ethic.” He added that this resilience goes back generations upon generations, dating back to people who had to be brave enough to scale the Appalachian Mountains to settle in the state.
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said he spoke to Bevin four years ago and that the governor gave him his word that he would look into the project and work on it. He cited a recently conducted survey that over half of the Laurel County workforce comes from a different county.
“The last section of [KY] 30 is just astronomical to our community,” Westerfield said. “We’re blessed with many, many jobs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.