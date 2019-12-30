39 graduate from Laurel County Adult Education and Literacy program

Family, friends, and staff of Laurel County Adult Education and Literacy (LCAEL) gathered Dec. 19 to celebrate the achievements of this year’s graduates. LCAEL saw 39 students earn their GED from July to December this year. Eleven of those graduates participated in the winter graduation ceremony, posing for cap and gown pictures with family and enjoying the traditional hat-toss.
Tina Cook, director of LCAEL, praised the group for their perseverance and reminded them this achievement is something that can never be taken away from them.
“The GED is truly a gateway to college, a certification, a better job. Until you earn your GED, you’re stuck on the other side of that gate,” Cook said. “Now you’re on the right side.”
Cook also gave special recognition to LCAEL’s chief GED examiner Ann Corso, jokingly introducing her to the graduates as “someone I’m sure you all will recognize.” She commended Corso for the lengths she’s willing to go to serve students, including setting up at the jail, testing on Sundays, working late hours, and taking her mobile testing unit to off-site locations throughout the Tri-County area.
President of the Board of LCAEL Franklin Stivers then addressed the crowd on behalf of the Board, applauding the graduates for surviving and succeeding after struggling. They had decided to be engaged in life instead of sitting on the sidelines, he said. Stivers quoted a friend he’d thought had described the graduates perfectly, “These are the people that really want it.”
Debbie Howard, who earned her GED only days before, was one of the student speakers for the night. She described her journey to graduation as one filled with doubt. She wondered if, at age 52, she’d really be able to do it and acknowledged that she struggled a lot with math, failing the official math test more than once.
“I never gave up, and here I am,” Howard said. She asked the crowd to encourage anyone who needs to get their diploma to do so, saying that if she could do it, anyone could.
Another very recent graduate, Preston Terry, spoke to the crowd, quoting famous GED graduates like Dave Thomas and Cyndi Lauper whose words inspired him. Terry said his childhood was marked by trouble and painful experiences, but he remembers teachers always told him he wasn’t living up to his potential. He quit in the 11th grade thinking school didn’t matter. But at 19, he already knew he wanted more out of life.
Getting his GED was one of the best things he’s ever done, Terry said. He’s ready to move on to the next goal and now believes he can succeed in whatever he pursues in life. “None of us are finished,” he told his fellow graduates. “This is just our beginning.”
Terry was one of four graduates who received a scholarship to help continue educational pursuits.
Terry received the Kathy Claiborne Scholarship, given in honor of Claiborne, a former teacher and guidance counselor in Laurel County who dedicated her life to education. Her husband Paul spoke and presented the award.
Three Board of Director’s scholarships were also awarded to Chelsea Jackson, David Madden, and Savannah Blevins.
Madden was also inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society because of his college-ready scores on the official GED exams.
Anyone interested in earning a GED, adult literacy, college preparation, or English for Speakers of Other Languages, can call LCAEL or find them at www.laureladulted.org or on Facebook. Offices are located in London and Corbin. Call 878-9134 or 528-0379. All services are free. Financial assistance to pay for official tests is also now available.
2019's graduates are Kayla Banks, Sarah Mills, Savannah Blevins, Cleston Miracle, Shyann Boyt, Charles Minton, Kendall Browning, Myra Morgan, Jacob Cain, Brandy Radcliffe, Kennedy Curry, Stephanie Richard, Christian Day, Terry Roark, Gretchen Delph, William Sapp, Kari Edwards, Matthew Sherman, Caitlyn Evans, Dawn Siler, Jessica Garland, Timothy Siler, Michael Gunter, Amber Simpson, Jamie Hensley, Christopher Smith, Debbie Howard, Kenneth Smith, Chelsea Jackson, Jessica Sowders, Dale Jackson, Preston Terry, Laschinda Jacobs, Gary Wagers, Jessica Lunsford, Peggy Whitehead, David Madden, Rebecca Young and Michael Meadows.
