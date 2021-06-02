Whether he was just blessed with good health, South Laurel High School graduate Blaise Harville never missed a day of school in his 13 years of formal education.
"I just never felt bad enough not to go to school," he said. "There were times I wouldn't feel good, but I'd take an aspirin or something and thought I could make it."
Now Harville is the only 2021 SLHS graduate to achieve Perfect Attendance for all his years in public school.
"It started when I was in elementary school. They gave you incentives to come to school and have good attendance. I had perfect attendance then and got a huge trophy. By then, I was halfway through school so I decided to just continue it," he explained.
Harville was also involved in some school activities, including the SLHS academic team and as a member of FBLA. He also took at least one AP (Advanced Placement) class during his sophomore, junior and senior year, maintaining a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.7.
He said he was involved in other student activities, but as the classes got more complex, he devoted his time moreso on academics than extracurricular activities.
Harville said the transition to online classes was a challenge, but he never dreamed that instruction would extend into his senior year.
"When the pandemic hit and we got sent home, I thought it would be a week or two and we'd be back. I didn't think the shutdown would happen because I didn't know at the time the extent of the pandemic," he said. "But I think the teachers did very well with the online classes and tried to use all the technology they could to help us."
He said the virtual learning wasn't as difficult as he would have imagined, but not having in-person classes was indeed a change he never expected. Even when students could attend classes in person again, he saw many changes in the way his education had evolved.
"We had to do social distancing and it was challenging. It was very different when we went back to school. We changed classes, but we had to keep a distance. It was just more tedious on how we had to do things."
He cited Mrs. Alsip, his fifth grade teacher at Cold Hill Elementary, as the most influential teacher in his educational years.
"She took a liking to me and helped me transition into middle school," he said.
He also credits his mother, Tina Parsons Harville, for her influence in his life. The only child, Harville said he only had his mother as his major support system growing up and he admired how she taught him to be organized and efficient.
"She always told me to get things done and tie up the loose ends," he said. "She's always known I wanted to go to college, and she's known that I would be leaving home for that."
Harville said he plans to attend Western Kentucky University this fall with intent to pursue a career in mechanical engineering. This summer he said his plans are "to relax and do some things I did before the pandemic."
He looks to the future but he also realizes that the pandemic has taught many lessons.
"People are starting to move forward and get their vaccinations, they're getting out more and are trying to be safer around other people," he said. "People seem to be more careful than they were, cleaning more frequently and trying to stay safe."
As for himself, Harville said his dream job would be to be involved in the car racing circuit something he said he has grown up with. But on a more realistic approach, he hopes that in 10 years he has a good career and is able to make "an honest living without a lot of student debt."
"I hope to have a four year degree and then look to see if I want to get a Master's or other degree for my career," he said.
As for his underclassmen, Harville has just a few words of advice:
"Enjoy your time where you are," he said. "Things get harder as you go, so enjoy all you can now."
