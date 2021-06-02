If anyone could say that their senior year of high school was full of trials, North Laurel High School graduate Konar Robinson certainly could.
In fact, he was awarded the Zach Abner Memorial Award and the UK Orthopedic and Sports Medicine KY Comeback Athlete of the Year.
It was during his junior year that in-person attendance was cancelled and Robinson and other students had to learn how to conduct their learning experience through online classes. The pandemic also delayed in-person classes during his senior year for over a month into his senior year.
Then true tragedy struck, and challenged Robinson and his family to the full strength of their faith.
Robinson was involved in a four-wheeler accident on Sept. 19 in which his younger brother Kole died and Konar sustained serious injuries. Robinson underwent surgery for internal injuries, having his spleen removed and remaining hospitalized for nearly two weeks.
Despite the loss his family and friends experienced, Robinson continued to improve, attending his in-person classes and supporting his Jaguar varsity football team at the remaining games of the season following the accident.
Robinson began playing football in the 6th grade through high school. He also ran track for two years. But the love of football and his teammates kept Robinson strong as he dealt with the aftermath of his brother's death, virtual learning and the COVID-19 pandemic. "I really didn't think we'd ever go back to school for in-person classes," he said of the pandemic. "I went to school because it was hard to learn on the computer. I'm actually surprised that a lot of people passed, because it was harder and you just don't learn as much on the computer as you do in class."
He feels that the teachers did well with the new means of instruction, having to learn new techniques and technology themselves in order to continue the educational process for students.
He described his favorite class as social studies - primarily because of the teacher - his football coach for the past four years of high school and during his middle school years. Robinson said Coach Larkey has been a positive influence in his life, not only on the football field but in his personal life as well. Larkey played a huge role in assisting the Robinson family during their tragedy and rallied Robinson's teammates together.
"Coach Larkey helped me keep pushing, telling me to never give up. He's really been there for our family," Robinson said. "It took me a long time to get back to where I could do normal stuff again."
Robinson said his love for football evolved while still in elementary school - a place where he said he was "picked on" by other students.
"Some of the middle school football staff came to recruit us when we went to middle school," he said. "So I thought I'd try out for it because the football players were the 'cool kids' and were never picked on. You make a lot of good friends. Football is a team sport, where everyone is like your brother."
He added that being a part of such a team provides encouragement when things get difficult.
"You learn in football that when the going gets tough, you dig deep and try harder. I've had to do that many times," he said.
But Robinson persevered, completing his senior year and being the recipient of two very special awards.
"When I heard I'd won those awards, I was very honored, especially the Zach Abner award," he said.
Even his graduation ceremony was a new event for Laurel County graduates - this year being held in the Corbin Arena rather than the high school gymnasiums as had been traditional until the pandemic prevented an in-person ceremony in 2020.
"I thought it was definitely better there, and I'm glad that everyone got to have family there," he said. "At first it was only going to be two people getting to go but when they got the Arena, we got to have eight tickets for family."
Robinson credits his parents, Brad and Marilla Robinson, as his inspiration.
"They taught me once I started something, to finish it," he said. "And they taught me to never give up on something and to know that God is always here for you."
He reflects on his high school years, planning to work until the end of the year, then enroll at Somerset Community College's Laurel campus for their spring semester. He is unsure of what career path he wants to follow at this point, but he is sure of one thing - that London is growing and new job opportunities become more available with each milestone the county achieves.
"I'm not sure yet on what I want to do, but I would like to stay here. London is growing and offers things to keep us here," he said.
Although he has not yet made his career decision, Robinson does envision how he hopes life will be in 10 years.
"I would like to be somewhat financially stable, probably have a family and nice house and job I like," he said.
As he looks back on his up-and-coming classmates, he does have some advice.
"Never be late - make sure you get your work in on time," he said. "Be respectful and know that time will fly by. But mostly, remember to always strive to do better."
