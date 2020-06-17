Two Laurel County 2020 graduates were selected for the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) awards, which allots them a $1,000 scholarship.
Those selected for the honor were based on their good citizenship, good students and continuing to uphold the positive standards that represents the D.A.R.E. program.
The recipient from North Laurel High School is M'Kenna Henson and the South Laurel High School award winner is Abigail Maxey-Rezmer.
Presenting the awards are London Police Chief Darrell Kilburn and Officer Kenny Jones.
