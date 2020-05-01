The 2019-2020 school year will officially end on May 14 for students — a few days earlier than was originally set.
Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett made the announcement of the last dates for the 2019-2020 school year during Monday's board meeting, citing dates of May 14 for students. Teachers are set to continue working until May 15 for NTI classwork, with Bennett adding that teachers are required to continue working until May 21 to fulfill their contract hours.
"The last day for teachers to fulfill their contract is May 21," he said. "That will give them 1,063 hours or 180 days."
The board meeting also brought some exclusions for graduating students which was listed in the following statement:
"In response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Laurel County School district maintains the ability to modify the Graduation REQUIREMENTS for the 2019-2020 school year. Per 704 KAR 3:305, all students are required to complete at least 22 credits of required and elective coursework. Any change by local boards of education must still meet the requirements of 704 KAR 3:305. Listed below are modifications to the 2019-2020 Graduation Requirements:
• Graduating Students from Laurel County in the 2019-2020 school year have been waived the requirement to pass a civics test made up of one hundred (100) questions with a minimum score of sixty percent. This is in accordance with the KRS 158.141 Civics Test Requirement being waived for 2019-2020 School Year by Interim Commissioner of Education, Kevin C. Brown. The Commissioner issued a waiver on April 3, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 emergency. Pursuant to the authority granted in EO 2020-243 and with the approval of Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the waiver suspends KRS 158.141, which requires students to pass a 100-question civics test to graduate from a Kentucky public high school, for the 2019-2020 school year.
• Seniors graduating from Laurel County in the 2019-2020 school year that have not fully completed the Individual Learning Plan (ILP) according to the Laurel County ILP implementation policies, should NOT be prohibited from graduating.
• The 2019-2020 Laurel County Junior students who are participating in the Early Graduation Program, and have declared their intent to participate prior to January 1 are waived the requirement of taking end-of-course assessments in order to complete the Early Graduation Program. Students must still meet qualifying benchmark scores on the ACT as well as all other requirements set forth in KRS 158.142 to be eligible to participate. This is in accordance with Commissioner of Education, Kevin C. Brown, issuance of a waiver on Friday, April 3, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 emergency. Pursuant to the authority granted in EO 2020-243 and with the approval of Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the waiver suspends the requirement that current high school junior participating in the KRS 158.142 Early High School Graduation Program take and pass end-of-course (EOC) examinations in order to complete the early high school graduation program and graduate at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year. The waiver suspends KRS 158.142 (3)(a), which dictates the requirements for completing and early high school graduation program and receiving an Early Graduation Scholarship Certificate. The suspension excludes current high school juniors who declared their intent to participate in the early high school graduation program prior to January 1 from end-of-course (EOC) examinations. Therefore, juniors who obtain a qualifying benchmark score on the ACT and who meet all other requirements set forth in KRS 158.142, will remain eligible for early graduation. The EOC requirement remains in effect for high school freshmen and sophomores, who will have the opportunity to take EOC exams in future school years."
The COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in in-person classroom instruction to be cancelled also caused the cancellation of the annual proms as well as traditional graduation ceremonies - an issue that weighs heavy on the minds of school officials. Board member Ed Jones addressed that concern on Monday evening.
"Each of us wants to do something - we just don't know what we can do," he said.
Despite the unique and unprecedented events that have marked the cancellation of the traditional in-person class instruction this year, the Laurel County School District continues to receive recognition with Bennett making several announcements to board members.
"We have three teachers who were selected by Campbellsville University for their Excellence in Teaching awards," he said. "Those selected were Dana Root, a teacher at Johnson Elementary, Misty Pool from North Laurel Middle School and Larry Finley from Laurel County Day Treatment."
Twelve students were also selected as Governor Scholars, with those being equally dispersed at six each from both North Laurel and South Laurel High Schools. Both high schools were also named once again by U.S. News and World Report as two of the best high schools in the nation.
Bennett expanded on the recognitions even further, stating that the McDaniel Learning Center has been selected as a Distinguished Alternative School by the Kentucky Department of Education.
"This is five times they've been recognized," he added.
Board members also voted to add three new positions to the district for the 2020-2021 school year. Those positions include re-creating a preschool teacher at Hazel Green and a MSD (Moderate-Severe Disabilities) teacher for the school district, and to create a General Education K-5 Elementary teacher position at Sublimity - with that position being paid through Title I funds.
Also approved during Monday's meeting was hiring Cloyd & Associates for the 2019-2020 audit - which Bennett commented was the same firm that had conducted previous audits and that the school district was "well pleased" with their service. Such was the case with the copier lease agreement with Toshiba, an agreement for three years with the option to cancel at any time. Bennett said that agreement offered the school district "significant savings."
The school district also received one proposal for an agent to serve as insurance brokers for worker's compensation, liability, fleet, property and umbrella insurance. Bennett said that agency would seek out various companies and determine which would best serve the school district, but that the district could also seek out similar companies.
In other actions, board members approved:
• Dual credit agreement with Eastern Kentucky University for the 2020-2021 school year;
• Child Nutrition Program Procurement Plan;
• Food Service bids for 2020-2021 school year.
The Laurel County Board of Education held an executive session during Monday's regular board meeting to discuss the options they have for graduation.
After over an hour of discussion, the board members authorized Bennett to pursue options for an alternative graduation ceremony.
According to Media Specialist Molly Barnett for the Laurel County School District, the situation regarding the graduating class is one that is being considered by all school districts. The Kentucky Department of Education is offering ideas and suggestions that school districts across the state are utilizing to devise some means to honor the graduating classes.
Barnett said that school officials are looking into their options and expect the details for alternative graduation is expected to be outlined early next week.
