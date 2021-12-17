First United Methodist Church of London is honored to host a Christmas concert featuring Shawn Lane on Sunday, December 19, at 4 p.m. at the church at 301 W. Fifth Street in London. Three-time GRAMMY Award Nominee Shawn Lane of Blue Highway and his talented sons Grayson and Garrett will appear with spectacular harmonies of the Christmas season. A few chart-toppers will be featured along with cherished songs of the season in the church's lovely historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but a love offering will be collected. Masks are kindly suggested, but not required. All are warmly welcome. For details and any updates, please visit LondonUMC.org.
Grammy nominee in concert at First Methodist
