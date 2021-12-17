Grammy nominee in concert at First Methodist  

Shawn Lane 

First United Methodist Church of London is honored to host a Christmas concert featuring Shawn Lane on Sunday, December 19, at 4 p.m. at the church at 301 W. Fifth Street in London. Three-time GRAMMY Award Nominee Shawn Lane of Blue Highway and his talented sons Grayson and Garrett will appear with spectacular harmonies of the Christmas season. A few chart-toppers will be featured along with cherished songs of the season in the church's lovely historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but a love offering will be collected. Masks are kindly suggested, but not required. All are warmly welcome. For details and any updates, please visit LondonUMC.org.

