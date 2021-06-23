Despite all efforts of police, illicit drugs coming into the county remains a daily challenge. But 34 persons involved in the use and distribution of those illegal substances are now facing legal charges for their actions, having been indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.
Those indicted were:
• William Davidson, 59, and Misty Gail Hensley, 36, also known as Misty Gail Collins, both of Tom Cat Trail in London, are charged with first-degree trafficking methamphetamine on Oct. 14. Hensley is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender, having had two prior drug-related offenses in Breathitt and Owsley counties in 2009 and 2017.
• Tracy Hicks, 36, of Witt Cemetery Road in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, on Nov. 24
• Joshua Good, 35, of Hopewell Estates in Corbin, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine on Feb. 17
• Guy Melvin Smith, 28, of South Laurel Road in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, over 2 grams, on Sept. 10
• Melissa Renee Helton, 36, of Ridgeview Drive in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and second-degree persistent felony offender on Feb. 19
• Kevin Anthony Martin, 30, of Ester Lane in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine on Feb. 20
• Chad Foreman Hacker, 39, of Barbourville Street in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine on Jan. 8
• Brian Lee Robinson, 41, of Sowders Lane in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine on Sept. 21
• Travis Scott Merritt, 40, of Waterworks Road in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and first-degree persistent felony offender on Sept. 10
• Zack Bowling, 27, also known as Zachary Todd Bowling, of County Farm Road in London - first-degree trafficking methamphetamine and first-degree persistent felony offender on Sept. 15
• Jamie Lee Howard, 40, of Ravenwood Circle in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and first-degree persistent felony offender on Feb. 2. Howard has seven prior felony convictions ranging from receiving stolen property, fleeing and evading police and manufacturing meth.
• Christopher Sammy George, 37, Adams Road in Corbin, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine on Jan. 28
• Charles Lee Scruggs, 39, West Carter Road in London - two counts of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and second-degree persistent felony offender on Jan. 15
• Joshua Ray Walters, 32, of Echo Valley Road in Lily - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and first-degree persistent felony offender on Jan. 18. Walters ran on foot to avoid arrests. He has three prior drug-related felony convictions - two in Whitley County and one in Knox County.
• Megan Lenae Rethmeyer, 28, Woodward Lane in Lexington, Ky. - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, third-degree possession of Gabapentin and Clonazepam, endangering the welfare of a minor for conducting illegal acts in the presence of a 2 year old child, driving on suspended or revoked operator's license, and failure to maintain automobile insurance, all on Aug. 11.
• Leslie Taylor, 61, of Stivers Lane in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of pipes and scales commonly used for illicit drug use, on Aug. 24.
• Gary Ray Wagers, 43, of Morentown Road in London; Johnny Ray Gregory, 52, address not listed; and Marsha Lynn Denny, 42, also known as Marsha Lynn Brock, of Sally's Branch Road in London - Wagers and Denny are charged with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine on Aug. 7, with Gregory charged with conspiracy to traffic the illegal substance. All three are additionally charged with persistent felony offenders. Wagers has four prior felonies, all drug-related, and has first-degree charges against him, while Denny has one prior felony conviction for DUI, fourth offense. Gregory has a prior felony in Whitley County. Both he and Denny are charged with second-degree offenses.
• Ashley Brooke Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia of glass vials and scales, and second-degree persistent felony offender on Oct. 21.
• Farlin Nanil Lawson, 53, of Barbourville Road in London - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, and first-degree persistent felony offender, on. Mar. 24.
• Jeffrey Dwight Philpot, 48, of South Archer Street in Woodbine, Ky., and Ryan Anthony Helton, 34, of West South Street in Belton, Ohio - first-degree trafficking in more than 2 grams of methamphetamine and possession of scales and needles common for drug use, and possession of marijuana, on Jan. 7.
• Jesse Robert Westerfield, 59, of Heather Road in London - first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of scales and pipes commonly used for drug use, possession of marijuana and first-degree persistent felony offender on May 28, 2020.
• Doreen Napier, 53, also known as Doreen Lewis, of KY 490 in East Bernstadt - first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and Oxycodone, second-degree possession of Lortab, third-degree possession of Gabapentin; possession of drug paraphernalia for a glass pipe, and possession of Oxycodone, Suboxone and Gabapentin in improper containers, on Oct. 5.
• Steven Thomas Helwig, 36, Hawthorne Lane of Crystal Lake, Illinois - first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a pipe used for drug activity, on Sept. 1.
• Jonathan Keith Coots, 27, of Hyden, Ky. - first-degree possession of Hydrocodone, possession of Gabapentin and Buprenorphine in improper container, possession of straws used for drug activity, third-degree trafficking in Gabapentin and second-degree possession of Buprenorphine - on Aug. 5.
• Jeffrey Dwight Philpot, 47, South Archer Street in Woodbine - first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia - syringes, and third-degree possession of Clonazepam on Nov. 9.
• Randy Lee Collier, 56, and Whitney Fawn Collier, 31, also known as Whitney Fawn Goodin, both of Taylor Bridge Road in London - first-degree possession of Fentanyl and methamphetamine, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia - needles, on Jan. 18.
• Bemas Ray Noble, 45, of Finley Trailer Park in London - first-degree possession of methamphetamine, giving officer a false name or address, and possession of drug paraphernalia - scales, rolling papers and needle used in drug activity, on March 23.
• Justin Timothy Anders, 33, of London Dock Road in London, - first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third-degree possession of Gabapentin and Alprazolam, possession of Alprazolam in improper container, and possession of scales used in drug activity on Jan 8.
• Johnny Lee Marcum, 34, of Pleasure View Road in London - first-degree possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, speeding and disregarding a traffic light on Dec. 20.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.
