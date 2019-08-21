Grand jury indicts Georgia man for charges related to leading police on vehicle pursuit

A Georgia man who led police on a high-speed pursuit through London and Corbin in June was indicted Friday by a Laurel County grand jury.
Justin Michael Donley, 26, was named in a nine-count indictment for charges that occurred June 28.
Count one of the indictment charges Donley with first-degree fleeing or evading police.
Count two of the indictment charges Donley with first-degree criminal mischief.
Count three and counts five through seven charge Donley with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Count four of the indictment charges Donley with second-degree criminal mischief.
Count eight of the indictment charges Donley with disregarding a traffic control device.
Count nine of the indictment charges Donley with reckless driving.
On the date listed in the indictment, an officer with the London Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle, being operated by Donley, though the vehicle failed to stop, instead speeding away and eluding the officer.
Donley’s vehicle was later spotted by a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department near KY 552 along US 25. The deputy then also activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however, Donley continued to flee, reaching speeds over 100 mile per hour near Hunter Hills Elementary School, according to the deputy.
The pursuit continued through a red light at the US 25 junction of the Cumberland Gap Parkway and into Corbin city limits, where officers with the Corbin Police Department joined the chase, which continued through the downtown area.
Donley continued to elude police until he struck a vehicle before turning onto KY 26 toward Woodbine before crashing. Police were able to apprehend Donley and place him in custody.
He was placed in the Laurel County Correctional Center, though jail records show he posted a $10,000 cash bond on July 2 and is currently still out on bond.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
