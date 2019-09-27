A couple charged with making methamphetamine earlier this year were named in a multi-count indictment by a Laurel grand jury last week.
Danny Joe Hicks, 46, of Whitt Cemetery Road, and Davan Rena Smith, 40, also known as Davan Rena Melton, of Somerset Road, both in London, were named in an eight-count indictment including manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender. Smith is additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
The indictment states that the couple possessed material to manufacture methamphetamine on June 21, having meth in their possession and having glass pipes and coffee filters used in the production of meth. Smith is also charged with tampering with physical evidence for throwing some meth into the weeds and then running from Sheriff's officials. Both Hicks and Smith have prior felony convictions, which constitutes the persistent felony offender charges that can enhance any sentence they might receive on the other charges.
—
A Shepherdsville man was also indicted last week. Roger Wayne Vaughn, 61, of Tammy Lane, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident on Aug. 4, in which three of four people in another vehicle were transported for medical treatment. Vaughn was driving along Glenview Road that Sunday and hit another vehicle. According to the Sheriff's report, Vaughn left the scene of the accident and was running along the roadway.
Vaughn was later identified in a photo line up on Aug. 7 by two witnesses. He was taken into custody on Aug. 14 and has remained in the Laurel County Correctional Center since that time. The terms on the indictment set Vaughn's bond at $45,000 cash with home incarceration if bond is posted, but he is not permitted to drive.
Other indictments returned included:
• Steven Dewayne Williams, 41, of 101 West Market Street in Louisville - flagrant non-support from March 2014 and first-degree persistent felony offender;
• Danielle S. Holland, 26, 86 Carson Lane in East Bernstadt - tampering with state lottery equipment or materials and altering/forging a state lottery ticket on June 18;
• Wesley W. Shell, 31, 6278 Tom Cat Trail in London, flagrant non-support from January 1, 2010;
• Jason B. Eversole, 26, of 833 Corn Cemetery Road in London, second-degree burglary on Aug. 8;
• Justin Michael Donley, 26, of 1707 Zemory Drive in Tucker, Georgia, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding traffic control device, reckless driving and first-degree persistent felony offender. These offenses occurred on June 28;
• Michael Scott Taylor, 32, of 2285 Adams Road in Corbin, receiving stolen property over $500 on July 25 for stealing a 2005 Ford pickup truck;
• Matthew Bubacz, 58, of 774 Ky. 490, East Bernstadt - third-degree burglary and second-degree persistent felony offender on July 14;
• Johnathan Andrew Gray, 28, also known as Jonathan Andrew Gray and Johnathan Andrew Lawson, of 300 Reams Lane in London - first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument on Aug. 11;
• Garry Nicholas Long, 36, of 111 Wilkerson Lane in London - operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense on Aug. 15;
• Charles Anthony Morris, 45, of 793 Knotty Pine Lane in Duff, Tenn. - receiving stolen property over $500 on June 22 for having a 1996 Chevrolet van that had been reported stolen, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense;
• Aaron Justin Brock, 28, of 390 Ralley Road in Keavy - first-degree fleeing or evading police on Aug. 31 for failing to stop for Kentucky State Police Trooper Millard Root;
• Melinda Jan Johnson, 54, aka Melinda Jan Hammons, Melinda Jane Hammons, Melinda Sue Johnson and Linda Jan Johnson, of 2732 Old Salem Road in London - operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for prior offense of driving under the influence; failure to maintain automobile insurance; failure to produce insurance card; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt and second-degree persistent felony offender. Incident occurred on Aug. 31;
• Andy Marvin Riggs, 56, of 3872 East KY 552 in Lily - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense, on Dec. 20, 2018, for having 2 or more grams of methamphetamine;
• Dylan Gary Soules, 23, of 6830 East Laurel Road in London - possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; failure to wear seat belt and second-degree persistent felony offender on Aug. 16;
• William Edward Romaker, 40, of 230 Braxton Lane in Lily - flagrant non-support from April 1, 2010, and first-degree persistent felony offender;
• Van Jeffery Harville, 54, of 317 Foley Road in Corbin, flagrant non-support from Sept. 1, 2016; and
• Lonso Hicks, 59, no address listed - operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense; first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree persistent felony offender on Aug. 8. Hicks is charged with driving under the influence, possessing more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, having meth on his person while being admitted to the jail, then attempting to discard the meth. The report filed by Kentucky State Police J. Roberts states that Hicks had marijuana, a half ounce of suspected meth and $1,600 in his shorts and tried to flush the meth down the toilet at the jail.
