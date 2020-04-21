FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced that applications will be available May 1, 2020, to apply for grant funding under the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA).
Eligible applicants include public agencies and nonprofit programs such as domestic violence shelters, child advocacy centers, rape crisis centers, prosecutorial and crisis intervention programs, and other advocacy programs that provide direct services to crime victims. State agencies, local units of government, and private not-for-profit organizations may apply for these funds. The application offers additional information on which services qualify.
“VOCA grant funds allow us to support many agencies and programs across the commonwealth of Kentucky who are responding to the emotional and physical needs of survivors of violent crime, helping them stabilize their lives after victimization, and providing a much-deserved measure of safety and security,” said Gov. Beshear.
The Governor said VOCA is the only federal grant program supporting direct assistance services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes. The primary purpose of the VOCA grant program is to extend and enhance services to survivors of violent crime.
“I am honored to work with VOCA grant recipients to help ensure that critical programs delivering lifesaving services to crime victims receive the necessary funding,” said Secretary Noble.
All applications must be submitted online via the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Electronic Grants Management System (eGMS). New applicants are encouraged to establish an account and become familiar with the system well in advance of the due date. Applicants should also note that validating a new user account requires 48 to 72 hours.
Applications are due by June 15, and awards are scheduled to be announced in October.
Assistance with the application process may be obtained by contacting Grants Management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.
Interested organizations may learn more about the federal VOCA program by visiting https://www.ovc.gov/.
