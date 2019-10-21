London, KY (40741)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.