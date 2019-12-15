Gray’s goal for Ky. Baptists: Reach every home in state with gospel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- The call for Kentucky Baptists to reach every home in Kentucky with the gospel of Jesus Christ was one of the primary focuses of Todd Gray, Kentucky Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer, on Monday during the first of the two-day mission board meeting.
Statistics show there are 1.7 million homes in Kentucky and only 20% of the population is active in any local church, Gray said.
“We’re commanded to go to anywhere we can go with the good news of the gospel. Take the gospel of Jesus Christ to those who are lost,” he said. “We’ve been found because we know the Savior. We know how a lost person can become a found person. So, the onus is on us to take that message.”
Gray experienced many firsts since taking the KBC’s lead role in September. Among them were attending the entirety of the denomination’s annual meeting in Lexington in early November and attending many committee meetings over the past four months. He says attending these meetings helped him learn there is much unity among Kentucky Baptists and he “would like to keep it that way.”
Gray stressed the importance of churches submitting their Annual Church Profile. He said in 2017, 84% of Kentucky Baptist churches turned in the ACP report that details the memberships, baptisms, missions involvements and missions giving. In 2018, he said the number of reporting churches dropped to 74%. Gray said he is working with KBC staff to help the number return to at least 80% in 2019. He says the reports are vital to the KBC staff knowing how to serve churches.
Since becoming executive director-treasurer, Gray said he has been looking for a replacement for his previous position as Evangelism Team Leader and hopes to have someone in the position soon.
The Convention’s mission board makes decisions that dictates the mission board staff’s work with Kentucky Baptist churches. It is comprised of members of Kentucky Baptist churches from across the state. They meet twice a year, in December and May in Louisville, and once prior to the group’s annual meeting, which rotates locations in November of each year.
