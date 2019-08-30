MANCHESTER, Ky. — More than 350 guests attended the ground-breaking ceremony of AdventHealth Manchester’s new surgery expansion. The ground-breaking ceremony took place last Friday at AdventHealth Manchester located at 210 Marie Langdon Drive, Manchester.
The event featured representatives from local, state, and federal government along with several local community leaders. Some in attendance who spoke during the ceremony were State Representative Derek Lewis, Congressman Hal Rogers, Senator Robert Stivers and Pete Weber, CEO of AdventHealth South East Region.
The initial design and construction phase will cost an estimated $16.3 million, and the projected completion date is spring 2021. The new facility will house two surgical suites, a procedure room, and an additional room for future expansion. Residents of Clay and surrounding counties will have access to Orthopedics & Spine; Sports Medicine; Urology; Ear, Nose and Throat; Endoscopy; Podiatry; Ophthalmology; OB/GYN; and general surgery services at this state-of-the-art facility.
Chris Self, CEO of AdventHealth Manchester stated: “The project is such a large investment that the company spent four years planning it before getting to the groundbreaking. We looked at what are the demographics of our community, what things will grow in the future from a healthcare needs standpoint, and we believe this kind of a project will meet those needs.”
