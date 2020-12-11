The Laurel County Health Department posted the new guidance for COVID-19 quarantine options on Thursday.
Some of the recommended actions include:
• If you are exposed to a COVID-19 positive person you should go into quarantine.
• Your time in quarantine will keep you from spreading the virus to others, if you are infected and have no symptoms.
• When in quarantine, you should wear your mask indoors and outdoors.
• Do not mix with other people outside you household - the people you live with, unless absolutely necessary.
Three different ways you can quarantine as long as you have NO symptoms:
• Quarantine for 14 days, especially if you are going to be around people that are high-risk for the virus: elderly, people with co-morbidities, immunocompromised (Recommended)
• Quarantine for 10 days if you have NO symptoms.
• Quarantine for 7 days if you have a negative COVID-19 test on or after Day 5 and have NO symptoms.
Take steps to protect yourself and others:
• Stay away from people you live with - use a separate room and bathroom, if possible.
• Do not go to work, school or other places outside your home.
• Do not allow others into your home.
• Ask friends or family to bring groceries, medicines or supplies.
• If you need support or help, call your healthcare provider or the local health department.
Kentuckians continue to be under the mandatory mask restriction which requires everyone to wear a mask in a public place. Due to the continued spikes in positive COVID cases, Gov. Andy Beshear shut down all in-person dining in restaurants and closed bars as one means to slow the spread of the virus. He also recommended that people who can work from home to do so and that businesses operate on a 33% capacity if they remain open, with employees wearing masks inside and maintaining the six-foot social distancing to avoid close contact with others.
