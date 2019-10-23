The 4-H Banquet celebrated the previous 4-H year’s hard work and successes among 4-H’ers and volunteers alike. The Banquet recognized IMPAKT Teen Club, Shooting Sports Club, Horse Club, Rabbit Club, 4-H Camp Leaders, Livestock Club, State Livestock Judging and Skill-a-thon participants, fair project award winners, and a special appreciation was given to all of 4-H’s volunteers.
“It’s important each and every one of those involved with 4-H realize just how vital they are to 4-H,” said 4-H assistant Casey Faulkner. “We hope an event like this serves as a reminder to the kids and volunteers that we appreciate all their hard work and dedication.”
4-H has started its new year of programs but they are still open to the public to join. Cloverbud Club, Gettin’ Crafty Club, IMPAKT Club, Outdoor Adventure Club, Rabbit Club, and Taste Buds Club are currently meeting. These clubs vary from being for ages 6-8, 9-18, and 13-18. All of these clubs are free to join. More information may be found on Laurel County Extension’s website under 4-H or on Laurel County 4-H’s social medias. Contact cst336@uky.edu or 606-864-4167 with any questions.
