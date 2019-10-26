The 4-H program at the Laurel County Extension Office is always offering clubs and activities for children and teens. For numerous years the program, whose acronym stands for Head, Heart, Hands and Health, has taken topics backed by university research and taught them in ways that all ages can understand.
"All that 4-H does is research-based, so any of their projects or lessons are from research that's already been proven to work. It's translated to whatever level kids are at. It's even broken down in books by level," explained Casey Stenger, assistant of the Laurel County 4-H program. "There are different clubs that kids can join. These clubs cover a wide range of topics. They can learn how to become a leader and learn a lot of public speaking as well."
These clubs include the cooking-based Tastebuds Club, the artsy Gettin' Crafty Club and the marksmen-themed Shooting Sports club. There is also the IMPAKT Teen Club and the Cloverbuds Club for children ages 6 through 8, as well as the Outdoor Adventure Club, the Livestock Club, the Rabbit Club and the Poultry Club. The skills learned in these clubs, Stenger said, can be immensely useful everywhere.
"Sometimes there are special events that relate pretty directly to the various clubs," she explained. "For instance, the extension office is offering a holiday bakeoff event later this year, which will really relate to the cooking club. There's the ag fair where participants show off animals and it also has a little bit of an art exhibit. That relates really well for the livestock kids and the art club. So there are always different events going on that kids can use what the learned from 4-H."
Kids can join a 4-H club any time throughout the year. Those interested can register can get registered while attending a meeting of a club, can call the Extension Office at 864-4167 to sign up, or they can email Stenger at CST336@uky.edu.
Most 4-H clubs are available for those between the ages of 9 to 18. The Cloverbud club is available to those between the ages of 6 and 8. Registration is free, except for Shooting Sports, with membership price dependent on what participants shoot.
Upcoming club meetings can be found on the Laurel County Extension Office website at https://laurel.ca.uky.edu/content/4h-upcoming-events, or by calling. The Laurel County Extension office is located at 200 County Ext Road in London.
"4-H is a great way to get kids involved with not just something fun, but something they can get experience and life skills out of. It's a really nice avenue for a lot of things I hadn't even realized," said Stenger.
