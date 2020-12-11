Habanero hosts ribbon cutting, grand opening

Bringing the best of Mexican cuisine was the goal of Habanero owner, Luis Ramirez - and his grand opening was just a touch of good things to come.
Habanero Mexican restaurant purchased the former Cabo restaurant on Russell Dyche Highway in Shiloh's Landing earlier this year and began renovations on the facility to follow the design of other Habanero franchise stores. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that placed restrictions on in-person dining was a major obstacle as the restaurant made plans to open.
Ramirez, however, moved forward with his plans and is now offering curbside and online orders for pickup as well as utilizing DoorDash for deliveries.
Ramirez said the restriction of in-person dining across Kentucky, per Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order two weeks ago was a deterrent to their hopeful grand opening, but the support of the community had been tremendous in their first weeks - a factor he expects will continue. Ramirez said he had often driven from Somerset through London and was impressed with the area - something that inspired him to open a restaurant locally.
Habanero's offers a variety of meals and appetizers, soups, salads, seafood and desserts. The Hibatchi grill allows for a steak and chicken meals to be prepared in just minutes with the entree offering rice, refried beans, fries and other sides to compliment every taste. Of course, no Mexican cuisine is complete without chimichanga, quesadilla, nachos and burritos - all of which are part of the delectables offered. Vegetarian meals include fajita, burritos, nachos and quesadillas, while Habanero's also offered kids meals and lunch specials. Desserts include flan, sopapilla with ice cream, fried ice cream, churros, banana split, cheesecake and chimichangas.
Ramirez said the design of the new restaurant is family friendly, with the large dining area offering booths and tables with a smaller section with authentic Mexican decor. The bar in the back of the restaurant provides privacy from the main flow of the restaurant with renovations currently underway for the patio dining area.
Habanero Mexican Grill is open seven days per week from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Orders can be placed by calling (606) 389-5836.
