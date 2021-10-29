Parked near a utility pole on Slate Ridge Road, a crashed car with the Grim Reaper poised on the roof created quite a sensation in the Lily community recently.
With the front end extensively damaged and the silhouette of a passenger, bloody and leaned over in the front side, driving upon the scene could be a frightening experience.
So frightening, in fact, that someone contacted the Laurel Dispatch, who sent first responders to the scene. After investigating, it was realized that the scene was a Halloween display.
Lily Fire Department Chief Dougie Jones posted a picture of the crashed car with faked injured victim on the fire department's Facebook page, to tell residents and motorists in the area not to panic when they passed the area.
Dougie Jones, chief of the Lily Fire Department, said the display looked authentic.
"That night it was pouring the rain, it was dark and that is a poorly lit area," he explained. "The tail lights were on and one headlight worked, so it definitely looked like an accident. It was dark and you couldn't see the Grim Reaper on top of the car."
Jones said the call prompted response from the Laurel Sheriff's Office, Ambulance Inc., London-Laurel Rescue Squad and the Lily firefighters.
"It was only when we turned on the big lights that you could tell it wasn't a real wreck," Jones added. "The Sheriff's Department was going to tow the car away but the next day the (property) owners put up a sign telling people it wasn't a real wreck."
The owners of the property placed a large sign beside the display to inform motorists that the scene was simply a Halloween decoration and not to contact 9-1-1. The yard of the residence also hosts a large black spider to enhance their Halloween decorations.
