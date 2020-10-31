Town Center transformed into Pumpkin Park for Halloween

Completed late last year, Town Center has transformed into a picturesque Halloween scene for this fall season.

Sheriff John Root offers the following safety tips for Halloween and trick or treating this year, which is Saturday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the City of London.

Here are some important Halloween safety tips that every parent should know:

· Purchase or make Halloween costumes from flame-resistant materials.

· Pick brightly colored costumes or add your own reflective tape so motorists can see them.

· Attach your child's name, address, and phone number somewhere inside the costume. · An adult should always accompany children under age 12.

· To avoid tripping, make sure your child's costume is not too long, and that shoes are the proper size.

· Plan the route your children are going to take, especially if they're going out unsupervised. They should go in a group.

· Teach your children never to respond to a driver or pedestrian that calls out to them.

· Make sure your children don't eat any candy or food without checking with you first.

· Tell your children not to go to homes with barking, jumping dogs and not to approach any stray animals.

· Make sure your children have flashlights, especially if they're staying out after dark.

· Establish an appropriate curfew for children to return home.

· Don't hand out candy that could be a possible choking hazard to younger children.

· Teach your children to stay on the sidewalks and cross streets only at corners.

· Teach your children to look, listen and be aware of cars not stopping at corners.

· Teach your children to only go to houses with porch lights on and to never enter anyone's house.

-Teach your child how to call 911 for any emergency

Motorists should:

-Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.

• Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.

• Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

• At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

-Drive with extreme caution on Halloween and expect the unexpected from pedestrians.

Laurel Sheriff’s Deputies will be out in full force to help out.

