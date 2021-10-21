It was a routine screening that London native Susan Hampton credits for saving her life.
Hampton and her sister Sally Hulett normally scheduled their mammograms and ovarian cancer screenings for the same time, but due to Hampton's teaching schedule, they rescheduled the appointment last year.
"My appointment was set for the first week of September of 2020, but I taught kindergarten and I tried not to miss any days during the first semester. Those kids get off track when their regular teacher isn't there so I rescheduled the appointment," Hampton said.
In January 2021, Hampton retired to help Hulett with their mother. Hulett had retired several years ago from teaching and was caring for their mother. Hampton retired in order to help care for her. But her life took the unexpected turn quickly - it was just six weeks after her retirement in February 2021 when Hampton got her screening.
"I went to Women's Express off Richmond Road in Lexington. The doctor told me they saw something and wanted me to come back the next week for another screening," Hampton said. "They did an ultrasound and saw something then. The doctor didn't want to wait so they did a needle biopsy. My appointment was at 3 and they did the needle biopsy by 4. That was on a Tuesday and I got the results on Thursday."
It was Malignant Neoplasm on the central portion of her left breast. However, she was told the tumor was not invasive and that it could be treated with radiation.
Hampton said when she was told the tumor was malignant, she had to control her emotions.
"Sally was with me and my 91-year-old mother was in the back seat. I looked back there and she had just melted," Hampton said. "I had to be strong for her, but I was never afraid - I felt like the team of doctors and oncologists were going to take care of me."
Although the malignant tumor was so tiny it was considered Stage 0, Hampton said the doctors said she would never have noticed the minute lump herself with routine self breast exams. But once it was detected, Hampton and the doctors went ahead with treatment.
"I had to have a lumpectomy and radiation," she said. "My cancer is estrogen-driven."
However, she was told that the lump was not invasive, meaning it had little chance to spread.
As soon as she heard her own diagnosis - coming from a routine screening, Hampton said she immediately called her former co-workers at Sublimity Elementary.
"I'm keen on early detection. When I found out about my cancer, I called the girls at school and told them to make sure they got a routine mammogram," she said.
Despite the looming questions of dealing with breast cancer, Hampton still found some humor in the situation.
"The radiation oncologist told me that there was a chance that this could re-develop in 30 years. I just started laughing. He asked me why I was laughing and I told him in 30 years, I probably wouldn't be here - I'd be 96 by then!" she said.
Hampton did choose to undergo radiation treatments - 16 of them. Despite the trauma of the situation, Hampton said she made most of the trips to the Lexington treatment center with her husband Jimmy and her sister Sally. Her niece Jennifer drove her to her appointment - making some memories that Hampton cherishes.
"I enjoyed the time we spent together, driving up there, just talking," she said. "Jimmy and I would stop and get something to eat on the way back and I just enjoyed spending that time with them."
While she said she was still "functional" during her treatments, she did have to undergo physical therapy for her left shoulder.
"There are more side effects if it's on the left side. The radiation burned me under my arm," she explained, "and lung and heart damage is possible."
Hampton is thankful to God and her friends and family for the support she received. She gives special credit to the team of doctors at Saint Joseph Women's Healthcare for their quick response to her situation.
"The team at St. Joseph Women's Healthcare and the oncologists were wonderful," she said. "You hear cancer and you're afraid. But I never had that fear. I didn't have time - my appointment was at 3 and by 4:10, I was having the needle biopsy. They were so good to me and I felt like they were going to take care of me."
She admits being surprised at the diagnosis of cancer.
"I didn't think in my lifetime I'd ever hear 'cancer.' There's not much cancer in my family," she explained. "We are more prone to having moles and some have had skin cancer."
Now that her treatments are completed and she is cancer-free, she must still have routine screenings every six months for three years before going back to the yearly exams.
She remains thankful for the early detection of her cancer and the immediate treatment she received.
"I've done well and I'm here," she said. "I'm very, very grateful to people. I had peace throughout it all - the Lord was real good to me."
Hampton said completing her treatments and ringing the bell with her last one was quite an emotional experience.
"You ring the bell and you're done. I hated leaving all the doctors and nurses there - they'd become like family," she explained. "When I rang the bell, I cried. I felt so guilty - I can't imagine all the mothers and other people who didn't get to ring the bell."
"I cried for them."
