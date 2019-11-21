In late September, police accused a truck driver of having a cellphone mounted on his dash playing a video that was distracting him when his tractor-trailer struck a jeep killing a Bedford man and seriously injuring his passenger.
Later, that driver, Jerry Elder Jr., was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges of murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.
The example is just one of many dangerous situations on the road, according to officials.
State Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, hopes to reduce those instances of distracting driving with a hands-free law. The proposed bill, Bill Request (BR) 166, would ban drivers from using mobile phones, tablets, laptop computers and other personal communication devices. The law would carve out exceptions for voice-activated programs such as GPS navigation and hands-free calling. BR 166 would also prohibit drivers from watching, recording or broadcasting videos.
“With modern technology, we’ve gotten attached to our connectivity,” Tipton said. “I talked to someone recently and said, 'If you really need to make a call, there’s nothing wrong with pulling over to make it.' This is not prohibiting people. We’re just want to encourage people to drive safely.”
Tipton noted there are many kinds of distractions on the road. He said a deer could be a distraction, but he noted this is about the degree of distraction.
“When someone gets their face in their phone, it’s almost like they’re hypnotized,” Tipton said. “In just three or four seconds, you can go a long distance.”
Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) data shows distracted driving in the state results each year in more than 50,000 crashes, more than 15,000 injuries and about 200 deaths.
KOHS launched the state’s first Buckle Up Phone Down Campaign last month.
“The campaign offers compelling stories from credible sources urging drivers to buckle up and put the phone down,” said KOHS Acting Director Jason Siwula in a release. “We believe that if all drivers practice these two, simple behaviors, we will see a dramatic reduction in fatalities and injuries on our roadways.”
While several instances across the state have drawn attention to the issue, Tipton said, he’s been working on a version of the hands-free bill since 2018 when he had a bill with former State Rep. Donna Mayfield.
Tipton said he’s been trying to get the conversation started and receive feedback on the bill. He recently spoke to the Interim Joint Committee on Transportation about BR 166, which is co-sponsored by State Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green.
“Most people, with a few exceptions, think this is a good idea,” Tipton said.
Tipton said the bill presented to the interim committee will most likely see changes when it’s filled in the upcoming session. He said he wanted to get the the language right and make the legislation most effective.
Jennifer Smith, of Stopdistractions.org, spoke to the interim committee in support of the bill. She said that in Tennessee, a poll found 91% of residents supported hands-free legislation when it was passed last year. In Georgia, Smith said, the law was credited with decreasing traffic fatalities by 3.4% in the first year after its passage. That was the largest decrease Georgia had seen in a decade.
Kentucky is one of numerous states looking at a hands-free law. Tipton said there are already 20 states that have similar laws. He said the bill has been positively received by state lawmakers with the house chairman on board.
The bill includes fines for those who violate the proposed law. Tipton said the fine would be $100 for the first offense and $200 for any subsequent offense. He also noted the bill would allow first-time offenders to attend state traffic school.
“We don’t want to punish, but we want to modify behavior and emphasize the dangers out there,” Tipton said. “I’m very hopeful this will save lives.”
Jonathan Greene is the editor of The Register; follow him on Twitter @jgreeneRR.
