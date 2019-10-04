Among the many causes that mark the month of October, it is often known as "The Spooking Season" with the Halloween holiday marking the end of the month.
And each year, the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad offers their own version of that macabre season with a haunted house, manned by first responders who adapt their daytime roles into "The Terror Squad" for the October weekends.
This year's Haunted House adventure brings some changes to the usual tour of terror. Rather than the usual trek through the narrow twisting turns of the terror maze inside the rescue squad building, this year's route will begin in the house located directly behind the rescue squad building, giving those participating a true sense of a haunted house. After exiting the haunted house, participants will re-route through the rescue squad building with an exit out into the parking area between the rescue squad and London Fire Department as in past years.
The addition of the house into this year's scheme also offers some added features to thrill seekers. A casket with a discarded floral spray on the porch is the first sign of things to come as groups then enter a darkened living room with some surprises of its own. The dark winding path through the remainder of the house offers even more challenges, with another surprise before the exit from the house into the remainder of the route.
The haunted house excursion is the major fundraiser for the rescue squad with proceeds from the event utilized to purchase needed equipment and supplies to keep the volunteer organization active in the community.
