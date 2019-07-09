HAZARD — The North Laurel 9-10 year-old All-Stars’ run at the District 4 Tournament championship came to an end on Sunday after falling to host Hazard-Perry, 8-2.
North Laurel fell behind 3-0 in the top of the second inning and played catch-up the remainder of the game before losing by six runs.
“We just came out really flat,” Coach Charlie Houchens said. “That’s my fault. We had a chance in the first couple of innings with runners in scoring position, but we couldn’t get them in. Cooper (Parman) and Kip (Allen) threw well for us to win, but our defense didn’t back them up.”
North Laurel had a chance to take an early lead in the game, but failed to take advantage of loading the bases in the bottom of the first.
Hazard-Perry made Houchens’ squad pay with three runs in the second inning while playing two more in the third before scoring three runs in the fourth inning.
North Laurel committed some costly errors that led to some of Hazard-Perry’s runs.
“You just can’t make as many errors as we did and expect to have a chance against a solid opponent like Hazard,” Houchens said. “And credit them, when we really started to hit the ball in the fourth, they caught everything.”
Despite the loss, Houchens said he was pleased with his team’s effort the past couple of weeks.
“I’m really happy that these kids got an extra month of baseball. It was a great time to further, and develop their game. It was a great experience for everybody.
“It’s been a good run,” he added. “We were a really young team. Six (players) will be doing this again next year and four move on to Little League. They love playing the game, and seemed to enjoy each other, but most importantly, they’re really good kids.”
