Despite having to re-structure this year's academic instruction, the Laurel County School District continues to shine in its educational achievements.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett announced during the bi-monthly board meeting that Hazel Green Elementary is the latest area school to achieve recognition as a National Blue Ribbon school.
"That brings us up to five schools that have been nationally recognized, and that is no easy achievement," Bennett told board members.
The school district also has two students who are semi-finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, both of whom are students at North Laurel High School. Those students are Nathan Sanders and William D. White.
Board members approved the 2020-2021 working budget for over $8 million, noting that the budget decreased by $38,000 due to lowering of tax rates. Of that budget, $2 million is reserved for operations for the Center for Innovation. That budget also reflects a 10.46 percent contingency, far exceeding the state's minimum of 2 percent.
Construction on Hunter Hills Elementary renovation also put some money back into the school district's funds, with several reductions in estimated costs. Overall, the total deductions from the construction project returned $43,501.88 to the district.
"That's a very good thing when you get money back," Bennett said. "And that is due to the watchful eye of Finance Manager Adam Hooker and the construction manager."
New and re-created positions were also approved during Monday's meeting. Those include the creation of a Title I teaching position at Colony Elementary and one at Hunter Hills Elementary. Positions being re-created include Title I assistant at Colony Elementary, a Special Needs Assistant at Bush Elementary, a Family Resource/Youth Service Center secretary for Keavy/Cold Hill Elementary, a Secretary II position for 240 days within the district, and a special education liaison for the school district.
In other actions, board members approved:
• Head Start agreement with KCEOC;
• Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation letter of agreement;
• KETS Fiscal Year 2020 Technology activity report;
• 2020-2021 GEAR Up budget;
• Christian Appalachian Project Inc.'s Operation Sharing Gifts in Kind;
• London Police Department to provide School Resource Officers for the 2020-2021 school year;
• Laurel County ASAP grant of $20,000;
• Kentucky School Bus Replacement Grant funding by Volkswagen settlement.
Laurel County School board meetings begin with a prayer before the meeting is officially called to order, with Monday's night's prayer mentioning the family and friends of the NLHS football player who was killed last week in a four-wheeler accident.
