Hazel Green students meet author, social media icon

Hazel Green gifted students, Bobby Green, Landon Gregory, Greedan Tincher, Jaddah Allen, Matthew Fannon, Douglas Estep, Moira Neely, Kadrian Vaughn, and Natalie Robinson, met social media icon and author, Grace Anna Rodgers at the Laurel County Public Library last week. Grace Anna and her mother, author Angela Ray Rodgers, shares the story of Grace Anna’s life to this point. Grace Anna sang, told jokes, and shared stories with the crowd. They also signed the books they have written for those in attendance.
