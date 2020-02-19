Hazel Johnson, age 64, of London, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was the mother of Jason Johnson and wife Becky of London; the sister of Helen Calebs and husband Glenn, and Herbert King both of London, and Lois King of East Bernstadt. She was also blessed with three grandchildren, Jason Daniel Johnson, Trent Brock and Haley Brock all of London.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Kathryn (Baker) King, and one sister, Ruth Johnson.
Graveside and burial services for Hazel Johnson were conducted privately on Monday at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park.
