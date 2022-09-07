The need to leave the area to find the essentials and desires continues to dwindle as London offers more and more new businesses. Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority announced the several new business, one re-opening and three relocations in her August update.
Coming soon....
• The combination of Family Dollar Store and Dollar Tree will soon be the latest offering in the area, with two such shopping outlets. The first Family Dollar/Dollar Tree will be on Keavy Road (KY 363) near the Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School. The second will be on Johnson Road near North Laurel Middle School and Bill George Road. The combo stores will provide greater convenience for those patrons and new customers of each chain store with their improved selections of seasonal, party and crafting items of the Dollar Tree while also featuring the clothing, household, minor automotive and other items offered by Family Dollar Stores.
• Another choice in animal care is also in the works. Deaton Veterinary Clinic will soon locate in the former D&D Golf Carts building on North Laurel Road in the Pittsburg community. This clinic, operated by Veterinarian Caleb Deaton, will offer services for small animals as well as boarding and emergency services. This clinic is expected to open in the early fall.
• As the popularity of food trucks continues to rise, the newest coming to London is the Frostbite Food Truck. They will serve shaved ice and cotton candy along with their signature Ice Cream Tacos and will be available for birthday parties, festivals, special events and more. Frostbite Food Truck is expected to open this month. Follow their Facebook page for more information.
• For birthday parties or other special events, The Palomino Wagon Mobile Party Service can cater to your needs for any occasion. If you plan an event to serve alcohol, they will provide all other services, including bartenders. Those choosing not to serve alcohol have their choice of mocktails, gourmet lemonade and sodas. Food options can also be added. Follow their Facebook page for more details.
• A completely new facet to the London area is Enchanted Relics Emporium, located on East 4th Street across from Silver Spoon. Enchanted Relics is a metaphysical retail shop offering crystals, apothecary herbs, tarot cards and oracle decks. They are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 606-389-1010.
• For your mental health needs, two new businesses are available. iHope Cumberland River Behavioral Health is located at 915 North Laurel Road and provides outpatient counseling, case management, screening/assessment, and early childhood intervention for those between ages 15 and 30. In-office and telehealth services are also available, Call 606 878-1190 for assistance.
The second service is Protea Behavioral Health Counseling, an outpatient clinic focusing on assessment and treatment of persons ages 18 and over who seek treatment for substance abuse disorders. Contact them at 606 485-4003.
Recently opened.....
• Michael’s craft supply store opened on August 26 in the London Shopping Center with a full line of craft, woodworking and other items for the Do It Yourselfer. The London location offers in-store shopping, same-day delivery and curbside pickup. A grand opening with giveaways is planned for the near future. Contact them at 606-371-5341.
• London Smoke Tobacco Outlet opened on September 1 at its location in the former Rainbow Cleaners shop at 1304 South Main Street, just down from Benqueil’s. Whether you want E-cigs, CBD, vape supplies, cigars, pipe tobacco or more, this store offers a variety to suit your needs, London Smoke Tobacco Outlet is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Fiddle and Fern opened last week inside Pearl Apparel on Short Street, behind Paperdolls and The Copper Penny. This new business venture offers house plants, cacti, succulents and unique home decor with a boho vintage vibe.
Re-opening...
A devastating fire last year resulted in long-time London business, Larkey’s HVAC, moving into temporary trailers beside their lot on North Mill Street to continue to provide services to their new and loyal customers. With restoration of the former store being completed, Larkey’s HVAC is now open in its former location, continuing it service for heating and air conditioning for businesses and residential customers. They can be reached at 606 864-5146.
Services....
• Select Lab LLC at 140 East 5th Street is under new ownership of Matthew and Nicole Williams, but offers the same services as the former Select Lab as well as plans for an expansion for pre-employment and random drug testing. Call them at 606-864-9731 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcomed.
• As more and more businesses and event coordinators rely on drones for live viewing, Laurel Visuals Drone and Photography Needs is here to provide the best of service. A commercial photography service that also offers drones, this new company can assist businesses, realtors, construction services, and events and organizations with professional visual needs. Contact them at 606-401-8908.
• Truck Go Heavy Duty Truck Garage is now open at 144 Seeley Road (off West KY 80) near BMP Lumber. Truck Go offers 24-hour service and in-shop repairs. Contact them at 606-657-0234.
• With winter looming, home safety to prevent fires is a necessity. FireHeart Chimney Company can assist you in preventing fires and ensuring proper ventilation by sweeping, inspecting, and repairing chimneys and the area around it. They also install wood burning stoves. They can be reached at 606-224-8124.
• Windham Hobbs Concrete & Construction is a concrete contractor and construction company to fulfill your construction needs such as garage, deck, patio, driveway and sidewalk. Call Mark Hobbs at 606-309-1835.
Relocating...
• Klashed has moved to 130 North Main Street next to The Abbey restaurant. Klashed specializes in “all things beauty” and you can make your appointment by calling 606 260-5931.
• The former Klashed location at 4900 South Laurel Road is now the site of The Crimson Clover Nail Salon. This service focuses on acrylics, dip, manicures, pedicures and Henna tattoos. Call to make your appointment Thursday through Sunday at 606-657-7314.
• Allegra Print Signs Design has moved after 33 years to a new location at 1026 North Mill Street near Compadres. Allegra is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contact them at 606-878-1423.
