Like me, I imagine many of you are ready for things to return to normal. For some, that means watching our favorite sports teams return to action. With fall sports hopefully around the corner, let’s discuss preseason screenings and injury prevention programs.
If there are sports, there will be injuries. Sometimes injuries are unavoidable, but what if I told you a lot of the more common injuries may actually be preventable. So now the question is what can we do about preventable injuries, and what are they?
Some of the more common lower body injuries that are preventable include muscle strains, ankle sprains, and sometimes ligamentous injuries. We know that there are certain injury risk factors including a previous injury, age, weakness or muscle asymmetry, poor balance, and neuromuscular control. We cannot control some of these like previous injury or age, but the other ones listed we absolutely can!
With an athlete a preseason screening process is beneficial. This is not just a preseason physical. A screen will assess each person individually, determine where limitations exist, and provide a program that will address these issues. A generic injury prevention program is good, but an individualized program is better. Each athlete will have different limitations that need to be addressed. Without undergoing a preseason screening those limitations may be missed. Individuals that show substantial deficits need one on one care such as treatment provided from a physical therapist or other sports medicine provider.
Prevention programs do work, but they are not guaranteed. The biggest key to these programs is compliance. The great thing to know for coaches and athletes is these programs have been proven to work with just 30 minutes per week dedicated to them. Most commonly this is spread out over 3 days per week, 10 minutes each day. The programs commonly consist of plyometric training, strengthening including core work, and balance training. Not only do these programs decrease your risk of injury, but they have been shown to increase sports performance.
How does a preseason screening improve sports performance? Let us look at one example. Take a baseball player, we perform a preseason screening that reveals certain muscles in the hip that are weak. These muscles being weak may not be targeted with a basic strengthening program. Because of this if we train these muscles in appropriate ways we may see improvements in hitting, throwing, and other movements that should involve the hips as a power generator. If we change this situation to have limited hip mobility instead of being weak a screening would still be beneficial. Now we know that the athlete may be compensating which is not optimal and may lead to pain.
Reach out to a local PT and ask for a preseason screening. Some places will perform screenings as a service to their local schools, I know I do. Then they can get their athlete started on an injury prevention program as needed. Why not take advantage of this?
