LAUREL COUNTY—Though our local health department has always played a major role in our community, the COVID-19 pandemic has really brought the Laurel County Health Department to the forefront as their previously “invisible” work has become much more visible.
Typically, our health department employees work behind the scenes but when COVID-19 made its appearance one year ago, it became more evident just how vital our health department is in keeping our community informed and safe.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes to our community,” said Public Health Director Mark Hensley. “Containment of the spread of the virus to protect people meant that our residents were strongly encouraged to follow unprecedented measures. For the first time in our community and across the nation we saw non-essential businesses closed and the number of people allowed in businesses was monitored. We were asked to social distance and wear masks.
“The health department’s role greatly changed to focus on measures to protect and educate the public, serve individuals who were diagnosed with the virus, provide contact tracing to protect other people who were exposed to the virus by a positive case, and provide disease reporting.”
Even before the first confirmed COVID-19 was reported in the county, the Laurel County Health Department was working to prepare for what was to come. One year and over 6,000 cases later, the health department has been working nonstop.
“When COVID-19 cases started being reported in states around Kentucky, the Laurel County Health Department started making strategic preparations for a response in our community,” said Hensley. “Internally, we met with our staff members, created a COVID-19 Team, and assigned new roles to implement our response. On March 9, 2020 we met with community partners and local government officials to discuss a planned and coordinated response. We received our first case just 15 days after that meeting. Now the virus was in our community and it was affecting people that we knew personally. Our staff and community partners began to work together in a committed effort to serve Laurel County to help protect and serve our community.”
Much of what our local health department does goes unseen, as the health department works to assess the health needs of our community, works with community partners to plan how to meet the needs identified, implement programs and evaluate the progress of those programs and goals.
“Most people in the general community do not even know what the public health department does, as we mostly work behind the scenes to protect the community from sickness and disease,” Hensley said. “Public health educates, vaccinates, inspects restaurants for food safety, enforces policies, provides disease surveillance and more.”
While the role the health department plays in the community has not changed, employees of the Laurel County Health Department have certainly seen a lot of change in their positions over the past year.
“Our focus has evolved to assess, plan, and implement strategies in response to COVID-19,” Hensley said. “The daily routine of our employees has drastically changed. I cannot say enough to praise the efforts of our staff as they have learned new job duties and worked longer hours. Employees have worked seven days a week with the new job duties and have sacrificed time with their families. The willingness to work under pressure with such great attitudes has been so appreciated. As the public health director, I have to say it has been a privilege to work with an amazing team. In addition to the new roles with COVID-19, that has included delivering personal protective equipment to first responders and community members, providing education to increase awareness of how to prevent and how to respond if exposed or diagnosed with the disease, and contact tracing of cases.”
Health department employees have also been responsible for the continuation of their normal core programs, as well as their new duties in response to the pandemic, such as the WIC program. Hensley said the health department has more than doubled the number of phone lines to adapt to provide their services in a new way.
Hensley is hopeful that our community will begin seeing a return to our normal day-to-day lives as vaccinations continue to roll out but his hope is that our community doesn’t forget what this pandemic has taught us.
“It’s my hope as Public Health Director that, in the future, we remember that to continue making health improvements in our community that it requires all of us working together to achieve those goals,” Hensley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.