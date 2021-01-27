LAUREL COUNTY - The Laurel County Health Department is currently working on administering the second (booster) dose of Moderna vaccines to those who received their first shot back in December.
Similar to Pfizer’s vaccination, the Moderna vaccine is given in two shots with a window of about 28 days in between each shot. As a result, Mark Hensley, Director of the Laurel County Health Department, said that all 300 doses of the first (primer) doses received by the health department in December were administered to folks listed under 1-A of the state’s vaccination plan on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas.
Phase 1-A of the state’s plan calls for vaccines to be administered to those in long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, and health care personnel. The state has struck up a partnership with Walgreens and CVS for administering vaccines to those in Kentucky’s nursing homes, leaving health departments to administer the vaccine to health care personnel.
Adhering to the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s guidelines, the Laurel County Health Department has also moved on to vaccinating those listed in sub-phase 1-B of the state’s plan. Phase 1-B allows first responders, those 70 and older, and K-12 school staff to receive the vaccine.
Hensley said the health department finished administering approximately 540 primer doses to staff from the Laurel County school system, East Bernstadt, Cornerstone, and the Laurel Christian Academy this past Sunday.
“The ones that were on the roster,” clarified Hensley. “The Department of Education requested rosters from all those schools by December 31. We then added those numbers up and that’s how they determined our allocations.”
Hensley says health departments haven’t received a steady stream of vaccines as of now, but hopes that will turn around soon.
“It’s my understanding that after health departments complete K-12, that they will be receiving vaccines based on a population-based methodology,” he said. “We hope to receive a certain amount of vaccines every week.”
Currently, the state of Kentucky receives around 56,000 each week.
“Health departments will probably be getting 10-15 percent of the state allocation on a weekly basis probably some time in February, I’m not sure,” noted Hensley. “Once we get those vaccines, those will be for the most vulnerable population.”
For now, the health department has posted a link on its website and Facebook page for those wishing to signup for a vaccine. The list currently has over 2,500 names on it.
Hensley said the primary focus was for the health department to complete phases 1-A and 1-B, so that health officials can move on to additional sub-phases of the state’s plan. However, because of the unreliable timelines off procuring vaccines from the state, Hensley isn’t sure when those additional sub-phases can begin receiving their shots.
Hensley asks that those wishing to receive the vaccine remain patient. He also asks that those who have appointments scheduled honor them, as a vile of the Moderna vaccine contains 10 doses and has a six-hour shelf life once the first dose is administered.
“It’s so important for people to keep their appointment because if they don’t, they jeopardize having to throw away a good vaccine,” he said, adding that it was also important that folks receive their booster shot at the same place they receive their primer shot, as boosters are automatically shipped to those same facilities once primer doses are administered.
The health department schedules appointments in blocks of 10, and schedule anywhere from 70 to 100 appointments in a given day when vaccines are available. They also utilize a call-list of those signed up in the event somebody does have to cancel their appointment.
“So far that’s worked,” Hensley said. “We started administering vaccines here in December, and we have not wasted any vaccines at all,” he continued. “We’ve been very fortunate to have a pretty good plan in place to notify people on a moment’s notice to come in for the vaccine because somebody is a no-show or they just cancel.”
Skepticism and hesitancy towards receiving the vaccine has been an issue not limited to just Laurel County. However, Hensley said that he believes that as more people receive the vaccine, others will come around and want the vaccine for themselves.
“For those that are skeptical, I would say vaccines is something that is science based and it’s something that we’ve been doing for many years,” Hensley reassured. “I think we have to rely on the science. I would definitely encourage folks to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them.”
