Health facility seeks donations for annual Christmas program

LONDON—A local mental health facility is asking for the community’s help in ensuring their clients have a Christmas through their annual Secret Santa Donation Program.
Second Mile Behavioral Health, a faith-based mental health facility in London that provides services such as therapy, case management and parenting classes, is looking for donations for their Christmas donation program.
“Second Mile is a faith-based agency that creates an environment to serve others in a way that goes beyond the minimum standard,” said Kendall Deaton, B.S., Targeted Case Manager for Second Mile Behavioral Health. “Our agency works to go the extra mile for our clients in making sure they receive appropriate treatment for their specific needs.”
The name “Second Mile” comes from the Bible verse Matthew 5:41, “if someone compels you to go one mile, go with them two.”
Deaton said that clients range from young children to older adults from throughout the community.
“We receive referrals to help others by community partners such as Department of Community Based Services, Laurel County Court System, hospitals, etc,” she said. “Some clients see the need to receive these services and refer themselves to our agency.”
Second Mile Behavioral Health’s annual Secret Santa Donation Program is held annually by the staff of the mental health facility to ensure that clients will be taken care of during the Christmas season by providing them with gifts and other essential items just in time for Christmas.
“We have awesome community members who step up and donate or shop for clients who are in need,” Deaton said.
“With the growth of our agency by increased number of clients, more donations are needed during this year’s Secret Santa Donation Program,” Deaton added. “We are asking that our community connects with us and can shop for a client if they feel led to.”
If you are interested in shopping for someone else, call 606-657-5504 and a shopping guide will be given out to ensure the needs of each client are met.
For those who do not wish to shop for specific items but would still like to make a donation, monetary donations are also accepted. Checks can be made out to Second Mile Behavioral Health.
All donations can be dropped off at Second Mile Behavioral Health at 280 Levi Jackson Mill Road in London. All donations need to be turned in by Friday, December 18.
