Hearthside Foods donates to Toys for Tots

The good folks at Hearthside Foods, London, worked hard to collect the approximately 200 toys and four bikes, along with raising $1086.44 for the US Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign. The Campaign provided Christmas for 4,000 low income children in Knox, Laurel and Whitley Counties this year. Greg and Cathy Sims, coordinators of the program, wish to thank the employees of Heartside, for another year of outstanding support. |
