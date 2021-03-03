The snow and ice disappeared from the Laurel landscape last week, only to be followed by torrents of rain on Sunday.
The large amount of rain that drenched the area created even more problems throughout the county as flash flooding.
Megan Zawko, public relations officer for the London Fire Department, said there were numerous traffic accidents and flooding throughout the area. In many cases, water covered roadways and flooded homes, creating more havoc for members of the fire departments, law enforcement, rescue squad, ambulance service and road crews.
"We had 10 calls for accidents during the rain on Sunday," Zawko said. "We had to close down (Hwy.) 192 near the post office for flooding and assisted the road department with that. We had to shut down South Laurel Road and help get vehicles out of Finley's."
The rising water also flooded a store on North Main Street, causing the electricity to be shut off to prevent a potential fire.
"The fire department also assisted the city police block traffic," she added.
Sheriff's deputies were also out in the storm, assisting those who might be in need, while the London-Laurel Rescue Squad members were also wading through the water.
London Mayor Troy Rudder said he appreciated the efforts of the rescue squad, police and fire department personnel who were tackling the flooding.
"I saw some of them waist deep in water," Rudder said during Monday's meeting of the London City Council.
Sheriff's deputies were also out during the storm to check roadways and assist anyone needing help, as were Kentucky State Police.
The heavy rainfall was predicted by local meteorologists, with amounts ranging to nearly three inches. But the downpour that ensued created flash flooding in numerous areas of the city and county as streets overflowed, creeks erupted from their banks and homes became a soggy mess as the water rose.
Much of the water dissipated by Monday morning in many areas, leaving damage throughout the county.
