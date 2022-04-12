Since the beginning of the Redbud Ride in 2008, Rodney Henrickson has been a familiar face.
Hendrickson began cycling in 2002, and was co-executive director of the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission until his retirement three years ago. He became involved as a cyclist with the first ride and has participated in the organization of the event as well as taking part as a cyclist.
"I rode the first year when there were only 26 riders," Hendrickson said. "It was pretty humble in the first years - the rest stops were almost non-existent. We stopped at Crossroads and there was no one there. There was a table with peanut butter, bread and Gatorade. At McWhorter, there was no food. Keith Cottongim went to a store and got peanut butter, bread and drinks."
Since that time, Hendrickson has participated in all future Redbud Rides except for the past two years. But he reflects on the growing success of the event - most of which has been achieved by marketing the scenic ride through Laurel, Jackson and Rockcastle counties.
The Redbud Ride came about through the planning of David Sutton and David Grigsby, who owned a bike shop on Main Street. In 2009, there were 53 participants and 133 in 2010.
In 2010, Hendrickson became the director of the Redbud Ride and wanted to promote it to other areas.
"Alice (wife) and I went to a ride in Michigan and I thought why not promote the Redbud Ride," he said. "London Downtown was sponsoring the event and they thought about dropping it. So Alice, myself and Mackey and Jane Williams went before the board and told them if they would let us promote it, we'd get 100 people or we'd agree to drop it."
That promise and promotion paid off well - there were 310 participants that year in 2011.
"I emailed bike clubs and bike shops," he said. "The fourth year we had almost 700 people. And the community came together and made sure it was a 'go'."
Then Hendrickson teamed with Pam Thomas to make the Redbud Ride part of the Kentucky Century Challenge. That brought in even more cyclists, with the April ride in London being the first of the century rides of each season. Cyclists must participate in four century rides to earn special recognition.
"It continued to grow, with the biggest ever bringing in over 1,400 people. I've met people from Utah, Ontario, California, and other states - one year a guy from Ireland came," he said.
According to London Downtown Executive Director Julie Rea, this year's event has 900 registered cyclists with the possibility of 200 more registering on the day of the ride. Weather permitting, that number could increase by 200 more. London Downtown is the organization responsible for the creation and continuation of the Redbud Ride.
Hendrickson credited Molly Barnett and Chris Robinson during their time as London Downtown directors, as well as his wife Alice.
"Alice organized the rest stops. She did a lot of work that nobody ever saw," he said. "We also had the London Women's League. They took over one of the rest stops and did themes. One year they did Mardi Gras, another year they did their 80s prom and that was a big hit."
The London Rotary Club also assisted with making the event more popular. Hendrickson said the group initially offered a $500 donation. But their history of the Pancake Breakfast on local election days was something Hendrickson thought would be more beneficial.
"I asked them if, instead of the $500 donation, if they could just do their Pancake Breakfast and they agreed," he said.
The community cleanup held the weekend before the Redbud Ride also highlighted London's beauty. A downtown cleanup effort was organized, with Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield and Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley making sure that the work release inmates cleaned up trash along the county routes of the ride.
"I've had several people tell me that London was the cleanest place they'd ever seen," Hendrickson added. "The Redbud Ride became the passion of the community for many years. It is the purest form of tourism - 90% of the riders are from out of town or out of state."
Interacting with the cyclists over the years has also made Hendrickson some lifelong friends.
"One great thing is meeting people from all over. I've stayed in touch with a lot of people from out of town," he said.
Although, he hasn't participated in the last two Redbud Rides as he and his wife are both retired and travel frequently. Rather than riding the trails along the Redbud Ride this year, he and Alice will be hiking and cycling in Utah. They've been cycling in Idaho, Washington state, Wyoming and participated in the "Ride the Rockies" cycling event in Colorado.
"I started cycling in May 2002, so next month will be 20 years," he said. "I'm just 200 miles away from putting 50,000 miles on my bike."
