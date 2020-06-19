Hensley wants to protect constitutional rights, fix pension system, promote businesses  

STATE SENATE 21ST DISTRICT — Kay Hensley, a Republican candidate for the 21st District state senate race, described herself as a Christian, wife, mother, beekeeper, farmer and lawyer.
She said her interests range from churning butter to making homemade soap. At 57 years old, Hensley said she took a look at her life and asked, “Where can I make a difference?”
Hensley said that after prayer and deep thought, being a state senator is where she can make the biggest difference.
She said three of the qualifications that she has that make her the best candidate for the job are being a lawyer, having real-life experience and being a “really, really, really hard worker, especially when it comes to things that I believe in and I believe in my conservative values.”
Hensley said three planks of her platform that she wants her constituents to know are that she will protect their constitutional rights - freedom of speech, religion and the right to bear arms -, she will work on fixing the issues with the pension system and promote businesses - especially small businesses in the community.
Protecting constitutional rights before anything else, Hensley said, will be her top priority.
