It was all about heritage on Saturday with a first-time event that benefitted a local group.
The Heritage Hog Roast was held at Heritage Hills banquet hall and offered an evening of good food, good company and good prizes.
The benefit generated funds for the Laurel County African American Heritage Council that focuses not just on the African American population but on the county as a whole.
The hand prepared pork roast was the highlight of the meal that was offset with cole slaw and other delectables for those attending the event. Desserts such as banana pudding, pies and cakes satisfied the sweet tooth, while a silent auction offered yet another aspect to the evening.
The proceeds from the meal will be used to assist in the various programs offered by the LCAAHC. Those include the organic gardening programs that are partnered with Kentucky State University, as well as the Community Kitchen that offers canning classes. The LCAAHC also sponsors a meal every Friday that includes meat, vegetables and dessert for $8 that is prepared in the Community Kitchen. Meals can also be delivered to local businesses around town.
For more information about the Laurel County African American Heritage Council, visit their office on North Mill Street behind the Bimbo Bakery truck parking lot, one block left from its intersection with 16th Street or contact Wayne Riley at (606) 224-8811.
