It was a sell-out crowd at the Heritage Hills theater last weekend as the second set of the spring Heritage Music Series took place.
Cole Chaney and Lance Rogers performed their original songs before a 100-person crowd, marking the second sold-out performance of the Heritage Music Series. Both were presented with a special record commemorating that sell-out crowd during an intermission between the two acts.
Jessica Blankenship with Kentucky Heritage Music and Kelly Burton, co-executive director of the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission which sponsored the event, introduced local artist Justice Stewart's renditions of the Heritage Hills theater, the county tourism commission's logo with the words "Sold Out" on a vinyl LP.
The fall Heritage Music Series is being planned for October.
