The first set of the 2022 Heritage Music Series kicked off Friday night at Heritage Hills theater, with Laurel native Laurel Lewis bringing her original songs to the stage. Her performance was followed by Grayson Jenkins, from Greenville, KY. Jenkins will also be performing in London at this year's World Chicken Festival on the Sanders Stage on Broad Street.
The second performance of the spring concerts takes place this Friday night, featuring Cole Chaney and Lance Rogers. Although tickets are sold out, some local business sponsors will be offering tickets.
