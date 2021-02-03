Heritage Music Series kicks off March 5 in London

LONDON -- An intimate, acoustic concert series will be coming to London in March with artists from throughout the state in the Heritage Music Series.
London-Laurel County Tourism, along with Forcht Broadcasting, the Wolf-Classic Country-WFTG 106.9 FM and 1400 AM and Kentucky Country Music, announced the concert series on Monday that will take place three weekends in a row beginning on March 5 at the Heritage Hills Theater.
"The music series is really giving promotion to up and coming artists in Kentucky, giving them a platform," said Co-Executive Director for the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission Kelly Burton. "With our Heritage Hills Theater, we're hoping to potentially do more activities out of that and it's the perfect place for an intimate, acoustic setting where we can still social distance."
Burton said she gave Jessica Blankenship, owner and founder of Kentucky Country Music, the reigns on choosing artists to perform for each concert.
The Heritage Music Series will kick off on March 5 with Rye Davis Music out of Pig, Kentucky, along with singer/songwriter Branden Martin out of Montgomery County.
Blankenship described Davis as "stone cold, honky tonk," much like Alan Jackson, George Strait or Randy Travis while Martin has been recording music out of Zac Brown's Southern Ground recording studio in Nashville, Tennessee.
The following weekend, on March 12, Wolfpen Branch, who is made up of several different bands that came together to create a new bluegrass band, will be performing.
The final two acts will take place on March 19 with Eric Bolander Music and Tiffany Williams. Blakenship described Bolander as a laidback singer/songwriter much like the Allman Brothers Band while Williams' vocals are much like that of artist Alison Kraus.
"In deciding on these folks, all of them except for Wolfpen Branch, I had named as my 'Kentucky Country Music artist to watch over the years,'" Blankenship said. "Each of these artists I've gotten to know and I've seen them perform. Their best element is that intimate concert type setting where it's more about the song than it is the singer."
Burton hopes that people from out of town will make the trip to London to hear these musicians perform.
"As a tourism industry, we are trying to create events and help promote events that will bring people from outside of town to London to stay in our hotels and eat at our restaurants and I think a lot of people are searching for that in-person event to go to," Burton said. "They have really missed music. I know our musicians--local, regional and national acts--have kind of been on the sidelines for the past nine to 12 months of events being cancelled, so we are trying to take small steps in giving back the music that people miss and love and desire to hear."
Blankenship believes that after a year of cancellations, this event will be extremely important to give artists and music fans some sort of normalcy again.
"I think our local musicians and even the music fans, our mental health is important and when the concerts had to stop, it really affected a lot of people," Blankenship said. "I want this to be an outlet if you're a musician and also for the community to have something to do. I want people to be able to feel safe--just to be able to have a night out with friends and family and just to feel safe and have a good time."
Blankenship and Burton have been working with Mark Hensley, Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department, as well as had several discussions with a neighboring county's tourism director to ask for advice on hosting such an event. In order to adhere to CDC and social distancing guidelines, each group will be seated together but will be at least six feet away from other parties, as well as requiring that masks be worn and temperature checks at the door.
South Laurel High School Marching Band will be selling pre-packaged concessions during each concert event.
The concert series will take place at the Heritage Hills Theater, located at 472 Falls Street in London. Each concert will begin at 7 p.m.
It will be limited seating with tickets for all shows going on sale today (Wednesday) beginning at 10 a.m., allowing four tickets to be ordered per purchase. The March 5 and 19 show will be $15 per ticket while the March 12 show will be $20 for each ticket.
As an added bonus, if you purchase tickets for all three shows before March 1, you will receive a signed poster from all the artists.
For more information, visit www.visitlondonky.com.
