Heritage Music Series returns for third installment  

Kentucky Country Music and London-Laurel County Tourism are happy to announce the third installment of the Heritage Music Series coming March 4 and March 11. Both shows kick off at 7 p.m. each night and will bring a listening room experience at the Heritage Hills Theater, located at 472 Falls Street in London. Tickets for each show are $10 and all ages are invited. Appetizers and cash bar will be provided by Old Town Grill of London.
On March 4, Grayson Jenkins and Laurel Lewis will be performing. Grayson Jenkins started writing songs in his senior year at the University of Kentucky in Lexington and began playing a regular house gig in a bar in town around the same time, continuing to play there for four years. Grayson is influenced by the likes of Don Williams, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Lukas Nelson, Keith Whitley, and more. He has released multiple albums, including his latest, "Turning Tides".
Laurel Lewis is a Laurel County native with distinctive songwriting and a unique voice has pulled people in from all over to hear the “magic” that everyone’s talking about. In a world of cookie-cutter similarities and those jumping on musical bandwagons, she continues to bring music to the table that is uniquely her own. Laurel is currently working on her new album, alongside veteran singer-songwriter, Rodney Crowell.
On March 11, Cole Chaney and Lance Rogers will come to the Heritage Music Series. Boyd County native, Cole Chaney, has been making a name for himself through his songwriting and authentic performances on stage. Cole sings songs about personal experiences, stories he’s heard over the years, and fictional characters. The young singer has been commanding the stages at music festivals, as well as The Burl and other venues.
Lance Rogers draws from his blue-collar roots, the love of his Kentucky home in the Bluegrass region, and the heart of his varied musical influences to craft songs that appeal to story lovers everywhere. You’ll hear traces of your own memories and life experiences in the unmistakable originality of a hard-working Kentuckian’s unique, sometimes raw, perspective as he paints musical portraits that touch a range of emotions. Lance recently released his debut album, “Outside the Lines” in October 2021.
Tickets are available online for $10 through https://kentuckycountrymusic.com/heritage-music-series, or at the door for $15. For those that purchase tickets to both shows, they will receive a free poster autographed by all of the artists. The event is brought to you by London-Laurel County Tourism, Kentucky Country Music, as well as Hometown Bank, Wildcat Harley Davidson, Forcht Broadcasting, Kemper Home Furnishings, Sauced, Superior Home Inspections, Holler Sounds, Manchester Music Festival, Laurel Cove Amphitheater, Bell Theater, Minuteman Press, London Downtown, and Oasis Entertainment.
